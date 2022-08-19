Murder investigation launched after death of man injured in Belfast city centre

Murder investigation launched after death of man injured in Belfast city centre
A 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 12:01
Rebecca Black, PA

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man found injured in Belfast city centre at the weekend.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but has since died.

A police spokesperson said they believed the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of that Sunday.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time,” they said.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22. 

“If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday August 14, please contact us.”

A report could also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

