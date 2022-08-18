Man arrested as Wicklow assault victim remains in critical condition 

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 15:41
Eimer McAuley

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault of a man in Wicklow in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2. 

The assault happened at the victim's property in Arklow. The man, also in his 40s, remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital. 

At 2.30am, on August 2, Gardaí were called to a house in the Ashfield estate in Arklow where they discovered the injured man with serious wounds to his head. 

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital to be treated for his injuries before being transferred to Beaumont, where he remains in a critical condition weeks later. 

A garda spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in his 40s at a property in Arklow, County Wicklow, in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd August. 

"The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"The injured male remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition. Investigations are ongoing," they added. 

Previously, Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward in relation to the attack. They are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area from 12.30am to 2.20am on the morning of the attack to come forward. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any garda station.

