Families 'scared' over impact of climate change on energy bills

Irish people are more concerned about the impact of climate change on the cost of living than the environmental consequences of global warming, a survey has found, while two-thirds believe emissions targets will be forgotten.

The survey of 2,000 people found more than four out of five respondents believe the country should be doing more to become energy independent, rather than relying on importing traditional fossil fuels.

Winter energy bills are causing great anxiety for families wondering how they will afford to heat their homes, the survey commissioned by European renewable energy firm Starkraft showed.

Some 86% are “scared” at what future bills could amount to, while 68% said they were worried about their ability to pay for those bills towards year end, when temperatures drop.

Some 57% of respondents believe bills will go up if they move to renewable energy sources, but 86% believe Ireland should have started investing in solutions a long time ago. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

While four in five people are concerned about the threat of climate change on them and their families, some 49% are most worried about the impact on living costs, compared to 48% who are most worried by the risk of environmental consequences such as flooding, wildfires, heatwaves and sea levels rising.

There is also uncertainty around the switch to renewable sources of energy and how it will affect their bills, the survey found.

Some 57% of respondents believe bills will go up if they move to renewable energy sources, but 86% believe Ireland should have started investing in renewable and green energy solutions a long time ago.

Managing director of Starkraft Ireland, Kevin O’Donovan, said: “This is undoubtedly a challenging time for the energy industry and for consumers.

Prices are high and global events have caused major uncertainty. We are in the middle of an energy crisis, but the climate crisis hasn’t gone away either."

He said all those factors made an even stronger case for delivering more renewable energy onto our national grid, as it leads to more affordability and a cleaner, more secure energy system.

“While the price of renewable energy has risen in recent years, it is still much lower than the price of fossil fuels. Wind Energy Ireland have consistently proven this in their monthly wind report, showing that the days with the most wind energy drives down the average price of electricity.

"This, combined with an accelerated solar programme to take advantage of days with less wind, is the most effective way of delivering more clean energy on to our grid."

The best and most effective way of delivering affordable energy prices for Irish consumers is to deliver more wind and solar projects, Mr O'Donovan said.