Missing Wexford sisters may be in Dublin

Have you seen Charli and Ruby McGlynn? Pictures: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:59
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing sisters.

Charli and Ruby McGlynn, both 15, were last seen in the Bridgetown area of Co Wexford at 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

The sisters are described as being of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair. Charli is 5'6" while Ruby is 5'4".

When last seen, Charli was wearing a black hoody, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Ruby was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

The pair are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

