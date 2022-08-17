Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show after pandemic

Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show after pandemic
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 18:30
Michelle Devane, PA

Thousands of people have attended the Dublin Horse Show on the first day of its return to the RDS since the onset of the pandemic.

The five-day show involving national and international equine competitions kicked off on Wednesday at the historic showgrounds.

The event, which is marking its 147th year, was forced to take a two-year break because of Covid-19.

It was officially opened on Wednesday by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who arrived in the Lord Mayor’s horse-drawn coach dating from 1791.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 people will attend over the five days to watch over 1,600 horses and ponies take part in almost 170 equestrian events.

US Olympic rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce, will be among the international showjumpers in attendance.

The total prize fund for this year’s show is more than 1.2 million euro.

There are also 300 exhibition stands showcasing art, antiques, beauty, fashion and equestrian wares.

Dublin Horse Show mascot Conor the Capall among the crowds on the opening day (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dublin Horse Show director Pat Hanly said he is delighted the event is back, adding there has been “great support and energy”.

He told RTE: “Covid may have been difficult for lots of people but it was pretty helpful for the horse industry. A lot of people used the time to get back horseriding. Some of our riders have had fabulous results since their return.”

He added that the show sets the standard nationally and internationally.

More in this section

Serbia Kosovo EU EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels as tension grows
ITALY-CLIMATE-DROUGHT Lake Garda recedes as global warming and extreme weather wreak havoc
Irish Water says it can end boil water notices — but warns that it will take time Irish Water says it can end boil water notices — but warns that it will take time
HorseShowPlace: Republic of Ireland
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris during a visit to Trinity College Dublin’s soon-to-open ‘disAbility hub’. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Some Ukrainians to remain in student accommodation into autumn as housing squeeze continues

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices