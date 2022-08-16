Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating Carlow teenager missing for past fortnight

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 20:50
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help in finding 16-year-old Helen McDonnell who was last seen in Carlow town on Monday, August 1 at midday.

Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. 

When last seen Helen was wearing black denim jeans, a shiny black jacket with a furry hood and cream Nike runners with glitter.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

