Missing Kildare teen may be in Northern Ireland according to gardaí

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 20:24
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a Kildare teenager who's been missing since Friday, August 12.

Maria Radulescu, 15, was last seen in Newbridge, County Kildare, on that afternoon.

Maria is described as being approximately 4 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Maria was wearing a black midi dress and converse shoes.

"It is possible that Maria may currently be in Northern Ireland," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information on Maria's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Meath teen

