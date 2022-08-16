Missing Kildare teen may be in Northern Ireland according to gardaí

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a Kildare teenager who's been missing since Friday, August 12.
Maria Radulescu, 15, was last seen in Newbridge, County Kildare, on that afternoon.
Maria is described as being approximately 4 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Maria was wearing a black midi dress and converse shoes.
"It is possible that Maria may currently be in Northern Ireland," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information on Maria's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.