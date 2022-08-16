Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Meath teen

Missing Person - Ciaran Brennan, 17 Years, Glasnevin Co.Dublin 21st July 2022

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 18:58
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from the Ashbourne area of County Meath. 

Ciaran Brennan, 17, was last seen on Monday, August 15, near the Drumcondra Road in Dublin.

Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a Nike tracksuit Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

