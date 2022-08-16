Ukrainians in student accommodation told new homes may not be 'of similar standard' 

The Department of Integration has told Ukrainian refugees who now have to leave student accommodation that the next place they are moved to “may not be in the same location” and “may not be of a similar standard”.

Thousands of Ukrainians who have come to Ireland since the Russian invasion had been housed in student accommodation settings around the country during the summer.

However, with students due to return for the next academic year in the coming weeks, the department has been scrambling to find alternative sources of accommodation for families.

At various stages, temporary accommodation has included the likes of the old Dublin Airport terminal building and the Aviva Stadium as the Government reaches out to public bodies, sports organisations and religious orders for assistance in housing refugees.

In a notice for Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation, the Department of Integration said it was working with other departments, local authorities and accommodation providers to “make this move as easy and efficient as possible”.

Simon Mid-West will be assisting families having to move and will be contacting them directly, with a new location outlined to them as soon as possible.

“There is a severe shortage of available accommodation. In light of this very challenging situation, it is likely that you will move to another short-term accommodation option,” it said.

“This may not be in the same location as your current accommodation and may not be of a similar standard.

“You may wish to consider taking up an offer of accommodation pledged by a member of the Irish public. In many cases implementing partners (IOM, Peter Mc Verry Trust, IRC) will visit student residences and be available to help people find pledged accommodation.”

The department added it “strongly urges” people to consider this option as the locations and quality of such accommodation is known and may assist families to remain in the same area they currently reside.

"If you are in a position to do so, you can of course find accommodation privately at your own expense,” it said.