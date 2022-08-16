Woman, 90s, killed and four injured following two car collision

A woman has died and four others were injured in a collision in Co Mayo.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on the N17 a Cloonturk, Kilkelly.
Two cars collided at around 5.50pm on Monday evening, August 15.
Three women and two children were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
One of the women has since passed away. She was aged in her 90s.
Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.