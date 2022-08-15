1,200 additional student beds not enough to address crisis

There are 1,200 more beds for students starting the forthcoming academic year.

However, those starting college in September are still under pressure to find a room.

Education Minister Simon Harris announced a €40m package for colleges this morning including the provision for more student accommodation.

While Mr Harris said there are significant numbers of beds being made available each year, he admitted there is more work to be done.

"We have got to be honest and blunt with people as well that [additional beds] in and of itself will not be enough," he said.

"Just before the summer recess, I got approval from the Cabinet committee on housing to put in place a new policy which will see the State assisting with the cost of building a college-owned affordable accommodation."

There are also more incentives for homeowners to let out their rooms with the 'digs-style' accommodation proving popular over the summer.

Tony Campbell, CEO of GetDigs.ie said they have been swamped with students desperate to find accommodation.

"Currently, the Rent a Room scheme is €14,000 per annum tax-free which in itself is fantastic compared with the UK which is €7,500 per year," said Mr Campbell.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 students in Limerick could be starting college without a room, according to one college's student union.

President of Mary Immaculate College SU Aoife Gleeson says the situation has hit a crisis point.

"It's crazy. This is the worst accommodation crisis we have seen in a long time - if ever," said Ms Gleeson.