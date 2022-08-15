Dublin Airport revises passenger advice after 'significant improvement' in queue times

Dublin Airport revises passenger advice after 'significant improvement' in queue times

The problems at airport security saw several days of chaos over the summer months with thousands queuing for hours and hundreds of people missing their flights.

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 11:43
Michelle McGlynn

Dublin Airport has revised its advice to passengers queuing for flights after a significant improvement in security screening times.

After months of long queues at the airport due to delays in getting through security, the Dublin Airport operator, Daa, has now revised the recommended arrival times for passengers jetting away.

Those going on a short-haul journey should now arrive no more than two hours before their flight while those on long-haul flights should arrive to the airport three hours before.

Passengers checking in a bag should allow an additional hour. 

Previously, passengers were advised to arrive two and a half hours before a short-haul flight or three and a half hours prior to a long-haul departure, and to add an extra hour if they are checking in a bag.

The change has been made in consultation with the airlines and comes after the Daa reported significant improvement in security screening queue times recently.

The problems at airport security saw several days of chaos over the summer months with thousands queuing for hours and hundreds of people missing their flights.

Members of the Defence Forces were on standby to assist the Daa with its aviation security duties at the airport from July 6 until today to cover the busiest spell at the airport. However, this was not required and they are now being stood down.

The surge in international travel and a lack of staff were blamed for the issues that plagued the airport earlier this year.

The Daa said ongoing recruitment of new security staff and the deployment of prudent contingency measures has led to the improvement and reduction in wait times.

It said that since the measures were introduced there were no significant security challenges in June, July or August and no passengers who heeded the travel advice missed their flights during the three-month period.

"During July — Dublin Airport's busiest month in three years — over 3 million passengers flew in and out of the airport," said Dalton Philips, Daa's CEO.

"99% of all passengers passed through security in under 45 minutes, while 90% of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less. In the first two weeks of August, virtually all passengers were through security screening in 30 minutes or less."

Mr Philips thanked passengers for their understanding during "an incredibly challenging and turbulent time for aviation".

There is an ongoing and concerted recruitment drive to bring security staffing levels back to 2019 levels.

Read More

Baggage handling: How 500 bags a day go missing from Dublin Airport

More in this section

Car traffic rising as journeys on public transport remain below pre-Covid levels Car traffic rising as journeys on public transport remain below pre-Covid levels
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 31, 2022 Booster vaccines for over-60s available from pharmacies from today
Thousands without power after night of thunderstorms Thousands without power after night of thunderstorms
#Dublin Airport
<p>The three year backlog to examine digital devices is a ‘critical weakness’ for gardai, a Policing Authority report has said (NIall Carson/PA)</p>

Three-year backlog on examining digital devices a ‘critical weakness’ for gardaí

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices