Dublin Airport revises passenger advice after 'significant improvement' in queue times

Dublin Airport has revised its advice to passengers queuing for flights after a significant improvement in security screening times.

After months of long queues at the airport due to delays in getting through security, the Dublin Airport operator, Daa, has now revised the recommended arrival times for passengers jetting away.

Those going on a short-haul journey should now arrive no more than two hours before their flight while those on long-haul flights should arrive to the airport three hours before.

Passengers checking in a bag should allow an additional hour.

Previously, passengers were advised to arrive two and a half hours before a short-haul flight or three and a half hours prior to a long-haul departure, and to add an extra hour if they are checking in a bag.

The change has been made in consultation with the airlines and comes after the Daa reported significant improvement in security screening queue times recently.

The problems at airport security saw several days of chaos over the summer months with thousands queuing for hours and hundreds of people missing their flights.

Members of the Defence Forces were on standby to assist the Daa with its aviation security duties at the airport from July 6 until today to cover the busiest spell at the airport. However, this was not required and they are now being stood down.

The surge in international travel and a lack of staff were blamed for the issues that plagued the airport earlier this year.

The Daa said ongoing recruitment of new security staff and the deployment of prudent contingency measures has led to the improvement and reduction in wait times.

It said that since the measures were introduced there were no significant security challenges in June, July or August and no passengers who heeded the travel advice missed their flights during the three-month period.

"During July — Dublin Airport's busiest month in three years — over 3 million passengers flew in and out of the airport," said Dalton Philips, Daa's CEO.

"99% of all passengers passed through security in under 45 minutes, while 90% of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less. In the first two weeks of August, virtually all passengers were through security screening in 30 minutes or less."

Mr Philips thanked passengers for their understanding during "an incredibly challenging and turbulent time for aviation".

There is an ongoing and concerted recruitment drive to bring security staffing levels back to 2019 levels.