Carlow wildfire brought under control

The fast-moving blaze on Mount Leinster was visible across counties Carlow, Wexford, and Kilkenny. Picture: Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:38
Eoin English

Firefighters in Carlow have brought a massive wildfire on Mount Leinster under control as fire brigades across the country responded to dozens of smaller gorse and wildland fires.

Dozens of firefighters in Carlow, assisted by a firefighting helicopter, spent hours battling a large gorse fire close to the Nine Stones area on Mount Leinster along the Blackstairs Mountains.

The fast-moving gorse fire was visible across counties Carlow, Wexford, and Kilkenny.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service had to appeal to people flying drones and paragliders in the area to stop amid fears that it could force the withdrawal of their aerial support, which they said could severely impact their ability to fully extinguish the fire.

But they confirmed on Sunday that the blaze had finally been brought under control just as they were tasked to reports of a large gorse fire nearby.

