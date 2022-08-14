Orange thunderstorm warning in effect for Ireland

Met Éireann has upgraded its previous status yellow thunderstorm warning to an orange level for the entire country.

The alert took effect at 3pm and will continue through until 9am on Monday for parts of the country, while Munster and southern Leinster will remain covered until 4pm.

The warning is expected to bring heavy showers of rain and high temperatures to many parts as the existing yellow high-temperature warning remains in effect until 6am.

It continues to cover areas of Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon bringing highs of 27C to 30C.

Status Orange - Thunderstorm warning for Ireland⛈️



Warnings here ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/FavsRYJsEy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 14, 2022

Met Éireann is forecasting scattered heavy and thundery showers across the country some of these with hail.

Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding.

The forecaster says some places will remain dry, but "hit and miss" thunderstorm activity with hail and heavy downpours could lead to spot flooding in some areas.

Met Eireann's Andrew Doran Sherlock says the thunderstorms will hit quite sporadically so not everywhere will get affected.

"Every area is at risk, but not everywhere will see it because they can be quite localised developments," he said.

"One kilometer difference could dictate whether you're experiencing the heavy thunderstorm or you're not, but all areas are at risk."

Fires Farmers are being reminded to take care during the heatwave to avoid farmland fires.

There is an orange high fire risk warning in place which remains in effect until midday on Tuesday.

The warning comes after fire services in Co Wexford attended five such fires in one day.