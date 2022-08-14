Gardaí urge public not to share images of incident which led to man's death in Athlone

Gardaí have urged the public not to share images of an incident in Athlone in which a man died on Saturday morning.

Paul 'Babs' Connolly, from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in Athlone in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 47-year-old had been on a stag party in the town.

He was rushed to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí in Athlone say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the the public order incident that resulted in Mr Connolly's death.

A post-mortem has been completed, but its results are not being released for operational reasons.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident remain in Garda custody.

A spokesperson said gardaí have been notified that images incident on Church Street are being shared across social media and messaging apps.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to everybody NOT to share this material, it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation," the spokesperson said.