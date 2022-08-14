Gardaí urge public not to share images of incident which led to man's death in Athlone

Gardaí urge public not to share images of incident which led to man's death in Athlone

Paul 'Babs' Connolly had been in Athlone for a stag party. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 13:22
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have urged the public not to share images of an incident in Athlone in which a man died on Saturday morning. 

Paul 'Babs' Connolly, from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was found with serious injuries on Church Street in Athlone in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

The 47-year-old had been on a stag party in the town. 

He was rushed to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Gardaí in Athlone say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the the public order incident that resulted in Mr Connolly's death. 

A post-mortem has been completed, but its results are not being released for operational reasons.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident remain in Garda custody. 

A spokesperson said gardaí have been notified that images incident on Church Street are being shared across social media and messaging apps. 

"An Garda Síochána appeals to everybody NOT to share this material, it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation," the spokesperson said.

More in this section

Rail and Tube strikes Mick Lynch says Irish people have told him his message is ‘really resonating’
Met Éireann issues status yellow temperature and thunderstorm warnings for Sunday Met Éireann issues status yellow temperature and thunderstorm warnings for Sunday
Noah Donohoe petition Protest over Noah Donohoe inquest files to be held in Belfast
GardaiPlace: Athlone
<p>Amazon opened its fulfilment centre at Baldonnell Business Park, Dublin, earlier this month and has now secured planning permission for two new data centres in north Dublin. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie</p>

Amazon gets go-ahead for two new data centres despite objections

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices