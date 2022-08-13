'Ireland is one of the most difficult countries to get solar project go-ahead' 

Unwieldy planning processes are blocking Ireland’s transition to cleaner energy with unnecessary delays putting our energy security and economy under grave threat, the Government has been warned.

John Mullins, executive chairman of Amarenco, a solar photovoltaic energy company, and former chief executive of Bord Gáis, said Ireland is the most difficult out of 15 countries the company operates in to get permission for a solar energy project.

“We’re active in 15 countries and we’re based out of Cork, and the Irish planning system gives us the most difficulties,” Mr Mullins said.

“In other European countries, as a response to the Russian gas crisis, they’re actually accelerating and bypassing previous legislation, putting in new legislation because they’re very much afraid this winter that Putin is going to turn off the gas and there’ll be rolling blackouts.

“We need to look and see how we can fast-forward the consenting process in planning exactly the same way as we have done it for strategic housing for example.

“The minister for energy in Portugal has told all the municipalities that they must allow up to 2% of their land to be covered in solar PVs [photovoltaic panels] and they can’t object to it. Other countries are doing similar things.

“Here, anybody can object and there are no repercussions.”

1.27% of electricity generated in Ireland was renewable on Wednesday, while gas generated almost 70% of output according to Eirgrid. On Thursday, the share of renewables increased to 4.91% and gas grew to 72.85%. Coal generated 14.8%.

Mr Mullins said that increasing Ireland’s energy generation from renewables was important, but so was securing a sufficient gas supply now while more renewables are built.

Without increasing domestic gas production, Ireland was too reliant on imports from or through Britain which could cripple the country if it was rationed or cut off.

“Rolling blackouts would have enormous confidence impacts in Ireland in terms of an economic place to set up shop,” Mr Mullins said.

“This is a real threat and the Government needs to take it seriously.”

Worst-case scenario

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said Ireland must generate its own gas as a transition fuel.

“In Ireland, we are in an energy emergency and we need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario — the lights going out,” Mr Lombard said.

“Just this week we have seen two amber warnings from Eirgrid. Those amber alerts are in summer when the sun is shining and when the demand on electricity to heat freezing homes is not there.

“Over two-thirds of our gas supplies comes from one place in Britain — Moffat. This over-reliance on Brexit Britain is akin to Europe’s reliance on Russian gas. One strike and that location and Ireland is in the dark.

“Renewable developments are welcome but right now a supply of gas is paramount. We have Inishkea gas field next to Corrib in Mayo and Barryroe off West Cork.

“It is urgent that we focus on supply of homegrown energy rather than continuing to focus on imported fuels from all parts of the world.”