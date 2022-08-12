Property prices rise to equal Celtic Tiger peak

Irish property prices have hit their Celtic Tiger peak, the Central Statistics Office has said.

The CSO’s Property Price Index for June 2022 stood at 163.6 points, which is equal to the highest level recorded at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

In the year to June, the price of properties in Ireland rose 14.1%. This is slightly lower than the 14.4% yearly increase reported in May 2022.

Households paid a median, or mid-point, price of €290,000 for a home in the 12 months to June. The highest area in the country was Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with a median price of €605,000. The lowest was in Longford, with homes costing a median of €140,000.

The average price paid for a home in Cork City in the last 12 months was €313,900 and it was €305,047 in Cork county.