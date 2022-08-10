Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenage boy missing from Co Meath.

Lorcan McGill, 14, is missing from Bettystown since Tuesday, August 9.

He is described as being 5'4", of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Lorcan was wearing a grey and black t-shirt with black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Lorcan's whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.