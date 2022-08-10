Guard praised for her bravery after jumping into river to save man's life

Garda Sarah Lynam who jumped into the River Liffey to save a man's life

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 13:51
Caitlín Griffin

A guard has been hailed a hero after she swam through the River Liffey to assist a man who became unresponsive in the water on Friday.

Garda Sarah Lynam and Garda Anna Duhova were on patrol along O’Connell Street in Dublin City when they were alerted to a report of a man having entered the river.

They quickly arrived at Bachelor’s Walk where the man was seen in the water, near the boardwalk. Garda Lynam said due to fears for the man’s safety, she immediately entered the river and swam to the assistance of the man. 

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was unresponsive at this time.

A rope was thrown towards Garda Lynam and with the assistance of her colleague, Garda Duhova and two members of the public, the man was removed from the water.

CPR was administered by Garda Lynam as soon as the man was out of the water, before he was taken by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital.

“Once he was out, they turned him over and I pulled myself up. But I could see his chest wasn’t going up and down, I knew he wasn’t breathing," she said.

"I had to do CPR; three hard pumps and the foam and water started coming out of his mouth and his eyes shot open. I just thought, ‘thank God’.”

Garda Lynam has since been praised for her "incredible bravery" with one member of the public stating: "To risk your life like that to save another deserves the highest recognition".

