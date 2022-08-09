11-year-old Ukrainian girl missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl from Ukraine who has been missing since this morning.
Marharyta Konissarova has been missing from her home in Balbriggan since around 10am.
Marharyta is described as being 5'3", of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
Gardaí say it is possible that she has dyed her hair.
When last seen, Marharyta was wearing chequered trousers.
The young girl fled the war in Ukraine and has only been in Ireland for three months.
Anyone with information on Marharyta whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.