Survivors of Northern Ireland's mother and baby homes and workhouses urged to speak to police

Survivors of Northern Ireland's mother and baby homes and workhouses urged to speak to police

Detectives are investigating allegations of abuse at the institutions (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 16:36
Rebecca Black, PA

Survivors of mother and baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses have been urged to speak to police.

Detectives are investigating allegations of abuse at the institutions which were formerly run primarily by the Catholic Church, but also by other churches and charities across Northern Ireland.

Last year, a major academic research report was published outlining the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls in the institutions, the last of which closed in the 1990s.

Police have so far received 57 reports, including from mothers who have never met their children.

Adele Johnston, who had a baby at the Marianvale Institution in Newry, has urged victims to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone that has been impacted by the mother and baby institutions, Magdalene Laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland between 1922 to 1990​ to come forward and speak to the dedicated Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation team,” she said.

“You will be treated with complete sensitivity and respect as they wish to build a complete picture of what happened in these institutions. 

The only way to right the injustices of the past is to make your voices heard.”

Local neighbourhood policing teams are set to be out on the streets across Northern Ireland speaking to organisations and members of the public about the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid said police believe some are still suffering in silence.

“The last known institution closed down in 1990. This is not a lifetime ago, and we believe there are people out there who are still suffering in silence,” he said.

“It’s important that we are engaging with our local communities about this investigation as there were so many across Northern Ireland that have been affected in some way by these institutions.

We want to reassure anyone impacted in any way that this investigation is still very much live and ongoing and that we want to hear from them. 

"If you were the victim of abuse or other forms of criminality in any of these institutions, or know somebody who was, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us.

“We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe.”

The dedicated Mother and Baby Institutions, Work Houses and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can be emailed at MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk.

There is also a direct line telephone number which operates from Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm on 028 9090 1728.

More in this section

Bird At Bird Feeder. Garden Wildlife Scene Blue Tit Bird species' colour fading because of climate change 
COVID19; DUBLIN CITY CENTRE Mask-wearing advised on public transport as Covid case numbers remain high
Irish Water says restrictions may be needed as country braces for heatwave Irish Water says restrictions may be needed as country braces for heatwave
MotherBaby#Mother and Baby HomesPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Dessie Byrne and his sister Muriel Eriksson drowned off the beach in Ballybunion, Co Kerry, last Friday.</p>

Ballybunion drowning victim recalled as a wonderful partner and father and a friend to all 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices