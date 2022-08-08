Major cannabis haul found in package marked ‘clothes’ at Dublin Airport

Major cannabis haul found in package marked ‘clothes’ at Dublin Airport

The drugs were seized at Dublin Airport (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 16:46
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Irish authorities have seized herbal cannabis worth 240,000 euros at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers seized the 12 kilos of the drug which were concealed in a cargo consignment described as “clothes”.

The package had arrived from the United States and was destined for a Dublin address.

The seizure was made as a result of routine profiling, Revenue said, as part of its ongoing operations targeting the import of drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on its confidential phone number: 1800 295 295.

