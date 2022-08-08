Detached houses have far higher gas consumption than other dwellings

The vast difference in energy used to heat different homes has been laid bare, with data showing a detached house uses 82% more natural gas heating than an apartment.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), a detached home is far and away the biggest user of natural gas for heating than any other type of typical home.

A detached house used 16,054-kilowatt hours of natural gas in 2020, semi-detached houses used 11,739 kWh, followed by end-of-terrace houses (10,094 kWh), mid-terrace houses (9,059 kWh), and apartments (8,808 kWh), the CSO said.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic can explain why mean, or average, gas consumption increased in 2020 compared with 2019 for all types of homes, varying from a 3.5% increase for apartments to a 5.6% increase for semi-detached houses.

The first year of uncertainty around the pandemic saw a huge chunk of the workforce do their jobs from home, including the winter months.

However, it was still lower than 2018, when a cold snap in winter months, including the Beast from the East snowfall, prolonged heating in people's homes.

Statistician in the Environment and Climate Division of the CSO Dympna Corry, said: "The mean gas consumption was higher in 2020 than in 2019 for all household types indicating a possible Covid-19 effect from people spending more time at home.

"A cold spell in February and March 2018 may have caused that year to have the highest mean gas consumption figures for all household types across the six-year period."

The improved energy efficiency of homes built in the past two decades can also be seen in the data.

The mean gas consumption in 2020 for all dwelling types built in 2005 to 2020 was 10,681 kWh, which was 10.2% below the mean for dwellings built in 1900 to 1966 of 11,890 kWh, the CSO said.

When it comes to homes by energy rating, the data show that A and B-rated homes used more gas than those rated F and G.

This can be explained that A and B homes tend to have more floor space to heat, while some F and G houses may be an indication of whether some people in such homes with less disposable incomes can afford to heat their homes adequately, the CSO said.