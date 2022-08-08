Adi Roche: Shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant a 'crime against humanity'

The shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine is "a crime against humanity", Irish anti-nuclear campaigner Adi Roche has said.

The Zaporizhia plant in southern Ukraine has been hit by a series of bombardments over recent days, with Ukrainian and Russian forces blaming each other for the attacks.

In the most recent incidents, a worker of the plant was wounded by Russian shells and some radiation monitoring sensors were damaged. The bombardments also led to one its reactors being shut down.

Containers of spent fuel, which is highly radioactive, were also damaged.

CEO of Chernobyl Children's Project International Adi Roche says further damage to the plant could have potentially catastrophic repercussions for Ukraine and the wider world.

Chernobyl Children International CEO Adi Roche. Picture: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

"From the moment the invading country came through Belarus into the Chernobyl exclusion zone, taking over the nuclear plant, we said that this has changed the nature of modern warfare," she told Newstalk.

"Until this point, in all of the wars, nuclear facilities were off limits.

What we're seeing now with this latest shelling is that humanity is playing really with a loaded gun.

Ms Roche also called for the establishment of a "no-war zone" around to be negotiated and established.

At the weekend, Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said he was "extremely concerned" by the latest outbreaks near the plant.

"The very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond", Mr Grossi said.

"For the sake of protecting people in Ukraine and elsewhere from a potential nuclear accident, we must all set aside our differences and act, now."

Echoing Mr Grossi's remarks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called any attacking of nuclear plants "suicidal."

Via: GraphicNews

"I hope that these attacks will end," he told reporters in Tokyo.

"At the same time, I hope that the IAEA will be able to have access to the power plant."

Zaporizhia provides about 20% of Ukraine's electrical supply. Though it and much of the territory around it was captured by Russian forces in March, it is still being staffed Ukrainian technicians and workers.

The Ukrainian government says Russia has turned the plant into a military base, making it difficult to target the Russian troops and equipment inside.