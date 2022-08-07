Cork man, 23, named locally as one of three killed in weekend road accidents

One of the three men who died in separate crashes on Saturday has been named locally as Eoin Coughlan.

The 23-year-old, from Ballydehob, West Cork, died when his car was involved in an accident with another vehicle owned by a local businessman.

His death was one of three across the country, with another one in Dublin and in one in Newry.

Just days before his death, Eoin — who was related to the late multi-millionaire Ballydehob property tycoon Greg Coughlan — had posted a photo of a new car he had bought.

It was not clear if the red 05 reg Mitsubishi was the car he was driving at the time.

On the Facebook page for his favourite local pub, Rosie’s Bar — staff posted: “Rest in Peace our lovely friend Eoin, condolences to Eoin’s parents, brother, grandparents and extended family.”

Both his father and grandfather are well-known local musicians in West Cork.

Greg Coughlan, who died in September 2019, was co-founder of Howard Holdings, one of the country’s most successful development firms during the Celtic Tiger years.

Local Cork county councillor Joe Carroll said: "He was a well-liked young man from a lovely family who I would know quite well.

It is a desperately sad thing to happen, and the loss of such a young life has cast a shadow over our community.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with Eoin's family at this time."

At approximately 10.20pm on Saturday, Eoin's car was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on the N71 at Smorane, near Skibbereen.

Eoin, a former Ballydehob National School and Schull Community College pupil, was treated at the scene by emergency services, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4x4, a local fisherman in his 40s, who was travelling with two other men, suffered a number of broken ribs.

The crash was one of three fatal accidents on Saturday.

At approximately 9.30pm — also on Saturday — Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the R126 Hearse Rd at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 50s also died following a collision on the Old Dublin Rd, Newry, on Saturday, when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car around 11am.