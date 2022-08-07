Motorcyclist, 20s, killed following collision with car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin on Saturday night.

Emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a motorbike at around 9.30pm.

The incident happened on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe's Lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Appeal

Gardaí investigating the incident, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

They are especially interested in road users who were in the area at the time and may have footage. These people are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.