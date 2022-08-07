New data suggest people are adapting spending due to cost-of-living increases

Consumers are spending more in supermarkets and at fuel stations but July was also an expensive month for holidaymakers, as spending on airlines and hotels surged according to data from Revolut.

Using analysis on the spending from its customers in Ireland, the financial company said that trends show spending from Irish consumers on groceries, restaurants and fuel is increasing monthly while spending on clothes and leisure activity is dropping.

A spokesperson for the company said that its data suggests Irish consumers are adapting their spending to reflect cost-of-living pressures.

“Many consumers are looking to prioritise spending while inflation surges,” the spokesperson said. “The data suggests consumers are looking for cheaper brands in the supermarkets in order to keep money aside for treats at restaurants.” These figures come after the CSO’s latest data which showed that prices rose 9.6% in the year to July. In the space of a year, the figures suggested, people are paying 50% more for their energy.

In the space of a month, supermarket spending was up 6.6% while spending on fuel at petrol stations rose 3.9%.

Compared to July 2021, spending on fuel has risen by 26% per customer according to Revolut. However, spending on groceries in July was 4% down per consumer on the same period last year which it said may reflect people looking for cheaper products.

Spending on public transport also rose last month, with people getting the bus (up 6.5%) and trains (up 6.6%) more.

A week after McDonald’s raised the price of its burgers, the data showed that spending at fast food outlets rose 5.7% in July compared to the previous month. Spending in restaurants also rose 11.3% in July, and by 21.6% per consumer, when compared to the same month last year.

When it comes to travel, Revolut said that holidaymakers are cutting back on parts of their spending as the price of holidays increases.

Spending on airlines was up 13.7% per person last month compared to the July 2021. Tourist attraction spending was up 19% while spending on hotels and resorts was up 80.5%, reflecting more people travelling in a post-Covid restrictions world and the increased cost of hotel accommodation.

However, while they may be spending more getting there, people are spending less in the likes of the airport and in duty free, with spending down 18.8% compared to last year. Overall, people were spending 16% more on travel this July compared to July 2021.

Spending on clothes was down 5.3% last month compared to the previous month, while spending at galleries (down 9.5%), sports clubs (down 7%), cinema spending (down 6%) and at aquariums (down 4%) all fell.

The Revolut spokesperson added: “The decrease in spending on clothes and days out could be to prioritise travel.

“After a couple of years of restricted travel, consumers are looking for a summer away. However, they’re being careful as to where they’re spending, focusing their money on hotel and flight bookings, and dodging the airport shops.”