Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing man

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing man

Have you seen Sean McCarthy? Picure: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 14:42
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a man missing from Popintree, Dublin for four days.

Sean McCarthy, 28, was last seen in the Drumdondra area on Tuesday afternoon, August 2.

His family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Sean is described as being approx. 5'8", of stocky build with blue eyes and short, dark hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sean, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Missing people
