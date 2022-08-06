Lorry crashes into house in Co Tyrone

Lorry crashes into house in Co Tyrone

A man was rescued from a first-floor flat in an adjacent property by the NIFRS following the crash (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 12:56
Michelle Devane, PA

A cement mixer lorry has crashed into a house in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

The lorry collided with a house on Main Street shortly before 8am on Saturday.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene.

A man was rescued from a first-floor flat in an adjacent property by the NIFRS following the crash.

NIFRS group commander Mark Maginnes told the PA news agency that a structural assessment was being conducted to determine whether the building might be at risk of collapse.

He said nobody was hurt in the incident but a man had been rescued.

Mr Maginnes said: “Fire crews rescued the gentleman from a first-floor flat and escorted him down a ladder because it was not safe for him to get out of the property any other way.

“He was treated for shock.”

He added: “There was a family in the house that the truck collided with but thankfully nobody was hurt in that property.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Mallaghan told PA the crash had caused substantial damage to the building.

Mr Mallaghan said local residents he had spoken to were “really shocked”.

“People were getting up having their breakfast. It’s the last thing you’d expect obviously,” he said.

“The room that the lorry went through was the games room in the home. If it had of been later in the day perhaps children would have been in there playing.

“So it is really lucky there was nobody hurt.”

A number of houses along the road were evacuated as a precaution on Saturday and the road was closed.

Read More

Life, death, and all the hard decisions in between

More in this section

Garda stock Almost 3,000 motorists caught speeding over August bank holiday weekend
Girl, 4, dies following incident at Sligo caravan park Girl, 4, dies following incident at Sligo caravan park
Time running out to rehouse 3,500 Ukrainian refugees as GAA says no room at the clubhouse Time running out to rehouse 3,500 Ukrainian refugees as GAA says no room at the clubhouse
CrashPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A cow in a field (Ruairi O Conchuir/PA)</p>

Citizens’ assembly on agriculture the wrong model, says farming group

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices