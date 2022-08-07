New drink-free nature festival invites families to heal in Cavan

A new drink and drug-free festival later this month seeks to gather people for a restorative weekend on a farm in Co Cavan.

Alcohol addiction once left organic farmer Gearoid Teevan in a “dark place”, and now he’s hoping to prove you don’t need drink to have fun.

The Cavan local credits his love of the land to keeping him sober, so when he inherited the farm from his uncle, he set about creating a healing retreat for others to enjoy. “It has grounded me,” he said.

Settle just outside Milltown, Co. Cavan, the inaugural Healing Bridges Festival will take place from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 of August. The festival will have music, food, dance, workshops for children and adults, art, yoga, organic food, walks and a range of other activities.

“The festival will see the likes of Pól Brennan of Clannad, Ronan O'Snodaigh of Kila and local talent Fiona Maria Fitzpatrick perform,” said Mr Teevan.

“It will celebrate our connection to the land,” he said. Through ancient storytelling and plant foraging alongside “spiritual elders from around the globe”, Mr Teevan hopes to create a “restorative festival”.

Attendees at the ancient ceremony of a Sweat Lodge build the structure at Drummany Spirit, Cavan as they prepare to take part. Picture: Lorraine Teevan

Hosting the festival for up to 250 people is a “dream come true”, and he’s hoping for quality over quantity.

“The idea for the festival was conceived by my good friend and musician Sean Mulrooney, after a vision came to him following a pilgrimage around Ireland with wisdom keeper Wayne Standing Bear,” Mr Teevan explained. “We worked together on the concept alongside another good friend Sandra Nelson and now the hard work is bearing fruit.”

“It is totally family-oriented,” he said. The lack of drink and drugs will make it a “very safe space”.

“We are surrounded on every side by water, the stunning Lough Oughter and Drummany Lough, the land is so beautiful as we farm organically so it is as nature intended it to be.”

“I want to show people — without preaching — that they can have a good time without alcohol and drugs. Getting back in touch with nature while enjoying good music and food, can be so enjoyable.”

“Life has been so difficult for so many during the pandemic and it is so important that we look after our mental and spiritual health as well as our physical needs,” the father of three said.

Festival goers have the option of a day ticket or a weekend camping ticket where they can pitch tents by a lake.

Tickets range from €16 to €193 and can be purchased here