Minister: I'll be pushing up daisies before we get real offshore wind

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan has defended plans for a liquid natural gas terminal, saying that he would be “pushing up daisies” before offshore wind energy plans come to fruition.

“The very first application that goes in for an offshore wind farm, there'll be a bunch of people that will come along and object to it and it will probably be tied up in the High Courts for God knows how long because anybody and everybody in this country is given a right to object to everything and in the interim we're told ‘trust us it'll be okay’ and we don't need to invest in any new infrastructure," he said.