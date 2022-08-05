20 Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in NI latest weekly figures

20 Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in NI latest weekly figures
Twenty deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update from Nisra (Peter Morrison/PA)
Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 09:55
Rebecca Black, PA

Twenty deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

The fatalities, in the week ending July 29, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,785.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.

73.9% Covid-related deaths in over-75 age group

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.

The Nisra figure includes 3,336 deaths in hospital, 1,000 in care homes and 449 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 22 of the 351 deaths registered in the week to July 29.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending July 29 could have taken place earlier as they can take days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and July 29 this year.

More in this section

Ulster Bank in Ireland Almost 300,000 new current accounts opened in Ireland this year
SUN STOCK SIPTU1 Siptu-backed water service workers protest in Cork
Ten hospitalised in crash involving bus and lorry in Offaly Ten hospitalised in crash involving bus and lorry in Offaly
Coronavirus#COVID-19Place: InternationalPlace: Northern Ireland
20 Covid-19 linked deaths recorded in NI latest weekly figures

Temperatures to hit 23C with sunshine-filled weekend ahead

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices