Temperatures to hit 23C with sunshine-filled weekend ahead

We are set for a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine, and only a few spells of light rain Photograph by Eamon Ward

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 08:13
Eimer McAuley

The upcoming weekend will feature a mixed bag of weather with temperatures climbing to 21C despite light rain, cloudy spells and pockets of mist and fog in the evenings. 

Friday is off to a sunny start and there are only a few light showers of rain expected, leaving us with long spells of hazy sunshine as we come into the afternoon.

The highest temperatures will range between 16 and 19C. Tonight will be mostly clear but clouds will gather coming into the morning. 

Saturday will see temperatures climbing up to 21C as the day will be mostly dry, but with cloudier skies. There could be some light drizzle in the middle of the day but it will make way for a sunny evening. 

Across the country, high pressure will bring mainly dry, settled conditions over the weekend with gradually increasing temperatures, with the sunniest spells in the south and the east. 

Sunday will once again bring some light showers in the middle of an otherwise sunny day with the highest temperatures of 21C. Some mist and fog may develop in the evening as temperatures fall between 9C and 14C. 

Monday is expected to see temperatures climb to 23C despite patches of light drizzle falling over the northern half of the country. 

Met Éireann is promising that the best chance of sunny spells persisting will be in Munster and South Leinster. 

The rain will have cleared by nightfall, making way for an equally warm Tuesday and no immediate end to the good weather in sight, as temperatures are set to increase into the mid-twenties next week. 

