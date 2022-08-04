Siptu-backed water service workers protest in Cork

Water service workers took to the streets of Cork again on Wednesday, calling for a vote on the proposed sectoral reshuffle next year.

However, a trade union involved in the negotiations on behalf of workers, has said it was the Government that prematurely terminated an agreement.

Some 3,200 local authority workers will be asked to move from local authorities to a newly rebranded Irish Water, under the name Uisce Éireann (UE).

Some 80 water service workers from Cork and the surrounding counties protested outside the Siptu office on Lapps Quay.

John Mullins, spokesperson for the group said: “Today was about Siptu honouring the service-level agreement which is supposed to be in place until 2026, and giving us a democratic right to a vote on the framework document.”

He said an overwhelming majority of Cork water service workers are against moving to UE, and would not volunteer to move next year, amid fears of privatisation of UE.

“We have not reneged on any service-level agreement,” said John King, deputy general secretary of public service at Siptu. “The Government has.”

He said the Government took the decision to establish UE as a single body to deliver water services, and Siptu were not given any say in this. The union was, however, involved in negotiating a new agreement to protect workers throughout the forthcoming transition period.

He said although water service workers are protesting for a say in the changes, the Siptu committee that headed up the agreement negotiations — which was comprised of water service workers — did not believe a ballot was necessary.

People are being told that if they are given a vote on this that it won’t happen, that’s not true.

“The absence of an agreement puts workers at risk [of forced transfers to UE].”

Mr King said the water services act provides that in the absence of an agreement, all workers can be forcibly moved to UE. The agreement between Siptu and the Government provides for no forced transfers to Irish water, compulsory redundancies, changes to wages, or pensions, he said.

He said the negotiations also provided an opportunity for Siptu to voice their support for a referendum on the ownership of Irish Water in public hands, and the union is pushing the Government to confirm a date for a referendum next year.