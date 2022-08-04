'It was just miserable' - Irish mum recalls torment of not hearing from son on Ukraine's frontline

An Irish mother whose son gave up his counselling course to serve on the Ukrainian frontline has admitted that she feared he was dead when he failed to contact her for nearly four days.

Bailey Patchell and two other Irish volunteers travelled to Ukraine earlier this year with the intention of carrying out medical assistance. Instead they ended up joining the International Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine.

His mother Pam told Liveline, on RTÉ Radio 1, that it was very difficult to face in to the dreary nighttime hours not knowing if her beloved 23-year-old son would still be alive in the morning.

"There was about three times where we had no radio contact. He was very good for keeping in touch so when he didn't it was very stressful.

We knew it was very serious because Bailey had texted saying 'I am going out to the front. I don't know whether I will get to see you again or not'.

"There was a little video of him saying his goodbyes. Fast forward three-and-a-half days and we hadn't heard anything. I had a number for his commander. I was given it for emergencies. I was sitting here with his dad and we were looking at each other saying 'If this isn't an emergency I don't know what is.' My husband and I didn't know what to do.

"I just texted his Commander and said 'Is Bailey alive?' and I got a text saying 'Yes he is. Please don't worry. I will get him to text you tomorrow.' He wasn't hurt and thankfully we spoke to him the next day."

Pam and her family were consumed by coverage of the war.

"We were watching every video clip. My dad was watching every clip pausing and saying 'Is that him?' Looking at every YouTube clip that the different news agencies were putting up.

"And then there was an actual video of him (Bailey) training that we managed to see. Which was amazing and we really started to understand why he had gone. He is quite talented at what he does. Those few days of not hearing from him was just miserable. "

Meanwhile, Bailey said that a month after his arrival he had a javelin missile launcher on his shoulder, although he had never intended to fight.

"We were intending to go over to do medical aid but one thing led to another and we ended up joining the International Legion for the Territorial Defence of Ukraine. It wasn't a deception on any part it was just how things played out."

Bailey said he and two others landed in Krakow and were transported in to Ukraine with the help of volunteers. They were brought to a location he can't disclose and training began.

He joined a unit set up for foreigners who wished to assist Ukraine on the frontline. His comrades were individuals from Brazil, Italy, the Baltic states, England, Scotland, Wales, America, Taiwan and Korea. He found the Korean volunteers to be particularly able and friendly.

Within a few days of being in Ukraine his unit was under fire.

"It wasn't attacked by the Russian army itself. They struck it with long-range missiles.

"This is going to sound quite silly but when I woke up to the bang I remember going 'Oh God' and thinking 'this is real?' and within five seconds I realised there was glass on the floor. And then I got myself dressed and got out.

When I got out that is when the panic started. Hearing that and seeing that for the first time. Feeling the earth shake beneath your feet. It is something else. But it doesn't matter how afraid you feel you just keep moving.

"There is a little voice in your head screaming 'this is insane what are you doing?' And then the rest of your body takes over and is like 'We have got to keep moving. We have got to keep doing things.' I knew we had to keep safe."

Outnumbered

Bailey, who has undertaken some Army training but had to leave the Irish military arising out an injury which has since resolved, said that he was involved in counter-defensive operations.

"Trying to take back ground that had been lost earlier in the war. Doing things like reconnaissance, monitoring areas and so on. We were kind of doing a little bit of everything. In terms of being outnumbered we were up against a superpower. Hopefully the Ukrainians will be able to muster a million men by the end of the year. The Russians just have way more equipment. "

Bailey has called on Ireland and other countries to support Ukrainians in terms of supplying aid and equipment.

"They [the Russians] have most of the Old Soviet stockpiles so even if their new stuff is destroyed they have tonnes more tanks, tonnes more artillery, a lot more helicopters and aircraft and they can just keep going.

Bailey Patchell in Ukraine: "I got knocked up in to the air by a blast. Not far. That was quite frightening."

"So that is why the Ukrainians need more support. They are up against something that is so much bigger than them. The Russians were planning this war for four years."

The young volunteer recalled a terrifying incident where the 70 men in his group ended up having 1,000 Russian soldiers shooting in their direction. He said he survived because of the "wonderful soldiers" and the "legend" of a commander they served under.

"He gave a damn about us. As soon as they could, they got us out of there. You would get in to trenches and in to structures that could take hits. A lot of places have these half-bunker, half-cellar things and the Russians were doing that too.

"We were well equipped and supplied and had vehicles to get out. But we we were pretty outnumbered. I got knocked up into the air by a blast. Not far. That was quite frightening. My hearing was gone for a bit and my vision was a little funny. Very luckily, I was never seriously hurt."

Friends for life

Bailey, who has since returned to Ireland, added that he would mourn all those who died in his unit for the rest of his life.

"It is not something you easily forget. When you are in that situation, although you don't know people very long, there is a depth of connection. It is not like anything else.

"I said it to my friends when I came home. I was like 'I miss those guys over there as much in such a short space of time as you who I have known 10 years. And it is true. I even feel guilty being home. My mates are still there. I miss them terribly. The effect of losing people. You can only grieve after the fact. When it happens you have to do your job. "