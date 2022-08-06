Two thirds of back-to-school clothing and shoe allowance applications not yet processed

Two thirds of the applications received by the Department of Social Protection for the 2022 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BTSCFA) are yet to be processed, according to the Department’s own figures.

Since the scheme opened on June 20th, 39,500 applications have been received by the Department, and of those 24,000 applications are still being processed.

A spokesperson said: “A total of 39,500 applications have been received. To date, payments totalling €72.65m have been made to more than 130,000 families in respect of over 230,000 qualified children.”

Applications can continue to be made online up to September 30, 2022. All applications made online are recorded electronically, and a confirmation notification is issued to all applicants via their MyWelfare account.

With the application process still open, it is possible the number of applications this year will outstrip the 40,550 applications made last year, and the 44,410 new applications lodged in 2020.

The spokesperson added:

Applications are being processed in order of date received. Currently there are approximately 24,000 applications on hand in the Department. The Department is working to process these applications as quickly as possible, and to maximise the number of applications processed before the start of the new school year.

"The bulk of applications were received in the initial 4 weeks after 20th June. It is currently taking 4-5 weeks to process applications. It is expected that processing times will shorten in the coming weeks."

More than 111,000 families automatically received their payment, but many qualifying families are still waiting to receive confirmation of their eligibility for the allowance.

In total, it is estimated that 151,000 families and 262,000 children will benefit from the scheme by the time it closes at the end of September.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced on July 5th that the BTSCFA would increase by €100 per child for 2022, to help families deal with rising costs.

This means that for 2022, the total amount being paid for each qualified child aged 4–11 years will be €260, and the rate payable for each eligible child aged 12 and over will be €385.

According to Stephen Moffatt, national policy manager with Barnardos, while the increase has been welcome, parents need to be paid the allowance in a timely manner, and more needs to be done to help families struggling with spiralling costs.

We really welcomed the increase and it will help a lot of families, but there is more that can be done. There are many families who don’t qualify for any welfare payments who are really struggling and need some sort of support.

Mr Moffatt said that schools also need to play their part: “We are still seeing schools introducing expensive uniforms and things like tracksuits with crests, this puts added pressure on parents and creates unnecessary anxiety for children, and the cost of school books is also something that really needs to be addressed.”

With the Department of Finance recording a surplus of €5bn at the end of July in the public finances, Mr Moffatt said that Barnardos would be looking for the Government to do more to help those struggling deal with rising inflation.

“Energy is definitely something that really needs to be looked at, be it directly or through the regulator. You have some families who can least afford it paying the highest rates while energy companies are making huge profits.

"With winter ahead people will be forced to make some very tough decisions. We have to do all we can to avoid situations where parents are having to decide to go without food or not to heat their homes because they cannot afford it,” he concluded.