Cork had more than 500 deaths due to Covid-19, with 284 residents of Cork county dying due to the virus.

According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Dublin City accounted for 17% of all Covid deaths in the period between March 2020 and February 2022.

Taking the areas of Dublin City, South Dublin, Fingal, and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown together, 35% of all Covid-19 deaths were from Co Dublin, with a total of 1,883 lives lost.

Cork (both city and county) had 512 deaths due to Covid between March 2020 and February 2022, more than any other county in Munster. This was followed by Limerick (263), Tipperary (127) and Waterford (116).

The fewest number of Covid deaths occurred in Leitrim, which had 26 deaths due to Covid, which is 0.5% of the total Covid death toll.

Meanwhile, almost 30% of Ireland’s total deaths caused by Covid occurred in nursing homes.

Between March 2020 and February 2022, there were 3,176 deaths from Covid-19 in general and orthopaedic hospitals (59% of the total), with a further 1,564 dying from Covid-19 in nursing homes.

No-one died from Covid-19 in maternity hospitals or paediatric hospitals, the figures show.

The CSO said that its analysis focused on deaths where Covid was found to have been the underlying cause of death.

A death “due to Covid-19” differs from a death “with Covid-19” in that Covid is identified as the underlying cause of death in the former but not in the latter, the CSO said.

In deaths between March 2020 and February 2022, Covid-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases.

People aged 85 and over accounted for 42% of Covid deaths, people aged 75 and over accounted for 75% of deaths, while those aged 65 and over accounted for 91% of Covid deaths, according to the figures.