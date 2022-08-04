Gardaí concerned for welfare of Wicklow man missing for weeks

Damien Bain, 37, was last seen on the 18th of July

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 07:12
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating a Co Wicklow man who has been missing from his home since July 15. 

The family and friends of 37-year-old Damien Bain are concerned for his welfare as he was last sighted on July 18.

A Garda spokesperson said Damien is described as being approximately 5’8” in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and green eyes. 

Damien was last seen in Blessington on July 18 and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

"Gardaí and Damien's family are concerned for his welfare," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

GardaiPlace: Wicklow
