Four in hospital after van ploughs into crowd at festival

Four in hospital after van ploughs into crowd at festival

Four people were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at the Clonmany Festival. Picture: Newspix

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 07:29
Stephen Maguire

A number of people are recovering in hospital after a van ploughed into a crowd at a festival in Co Donegal on Wednesday night.

Four people were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at the Clonmany Festival.

Hundreds of people were on the town's Main Street when the incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.

Gardaí have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle suffered a 'health incident' just moments before the incident.

It is understood he then lost control of the van and struck the pedestrians.

At least one of those injured is believed to be a marshall at the event, while at least five ambulances and other emergency services attended the scenes and ferried the injured to hospital.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle RTC on Main Street Clonmany, Co Donegal on Wednesday evening August, 2022 at approximately 6.30pm.

"The driver of the vehicle had a health incident and struck a number of pedestrians. The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing."

The Clonmany Festival attracts thousands of people onto the streets of the Inishowen town each year and lasts for a number of days.

Despite Wednesday's incident the festival continued, featuring singers David James and Derek Ryan.

Read More

Young care leavers having to sleep in graveyards or cars due to housing crisis

More in this section

Young care leavers having to sleep in graveyards or cars due to housing crisis Young care leavers having to sleep in graveyards or cars due to housing crisis
METROLINK; MINISTER EAMON RYAN TD; MINISTER MICHAEL MCGRATH TD Budget to include enhanced cost-of-living package after surge in public finances
Temperature records broken at nine weather stations across the country last month Temperature records broken at nine weather stations across the country last month
Four in hospital after van ploughs into crowd at festival

Gardaí concerned for welfare of Wicklow man missing for weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices