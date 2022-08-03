Just a quarter of mental health experts believe employees can speak openly about mental health issues, according to new international research carried out in eight countries.

The experts, from seven European countries including Ireland, as well as from Australia also found that four in five experts agree there is a significant unmet need for mental health supports in the workplace.

Their paper notes that an estimated 4.4% of the world’s population suffers from depression at any time and 3.6% from anxiety disorders. Mental illness is projected to have a global economic impact of $6 trillion (€5.9tn) by 2030, including healthcare, productivity and workplace absenteeism.

Despite being a major public health concern, there is a reported treatment gap for depression and anxiety, with many receiving no or inadequate treatment, the researchers said.

Sixty-five academic experts and business representatives completed a survey that sought to support the development of a workplace intervention to tackle depression, anxiety, and mental illness-related stigma within small- to medium-sized businesses.

Just 26.2% of experts agreed that employees could speak openly about mental health issues.

The research recommends awareness campaigns, workshops with people with lived experience of mental illness and guidelines for managers on methods of combatting mental health stigma in the workplace.

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) was consistently recommended as a useful method of intervention for employees struggling with their mental health.

Managers should be provided with information on how to cope with depression, anxiety or other mental health issues in employees, the experts said.

Included in the guidelines should be advice on supporting an employee’s return to work following a mental health-related absence. Just 37% of experts were confident that managers had the skills to manage such a return.

The paper concluded that return-to-work programmes are affected by the psychosocial working conditions at a company and often the best practice is not implemented for employees during this difficult period.

There was a large degree of consensus among experts on the need for mental health-related anti-stigma programmes and which strategies could best fulfil them. It was highlighted that stigma around mental illness causes employees to conceal mental illness and prevent interventions from occurring.

Most of the experts reported that there are few or no mental health-related activities addressing stigma in the workplace.

Stigma may also have a disproportional impact in hindering the uptake of mental health interventions in small and medium enterprises, where there may be no dedicated programme.

Face-to-face mental health workshops were also rated as more useful than online versions, and also received higher staff uptake.

Results from experts representing the three sectors of construction, health, and ICT sectors, were consistent with responses from the experts with more general expertise.

“The survey results demonstrate that experts, despite their diversity in terms of country and experience, largely come to a very similar assessment regarding a lack of current tools, materials and support for employees and managers to be able to cope with mental health difficulties in the workplace,” the paper concluded.

“Similarly, most experts agreed that employees often hide their mental health difficulties due to stigma, and that appropriate workplace-based anti-stigma programmes are needed.”

The research was published recently by 23 academics and members of mental health promotion and intervention in occupational settings (MENTUPP) in Nature Public Health Emergency Collection.

The research was conducted in Ireland, Albania, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia.