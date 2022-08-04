Budget to include enhanced cost-of-living package after surge in public finances

Budget to include enhanced cost-of-living package after surge in public finances

Another round of the €200 energy credit, an autumn welfare bonus, and extending the reduced public transport fares are among the measures to be announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Daniel McConnell and Eamon Quinn

A €10.7 billion year-on-year swing in the public finances means the Government will be able to deliver a far greater cost-of-living package to help struggling families in next month’s budget.

Senior Government sources have told the Irish Examiner the scope is now there to deliver a “significant package” of targeted and universal once-off measures. 

Economist Austin Hughes estimates the Government will be able to spend up to €2bn on the package.

This will be in addition to the €6.7bn increase in spending already pencilled in for Budget 2023, to be revealed on September 27.

Extending current fuel rebates beyond budget day, another round of the €200 energy credit, an autumn welfare bonus, and extending the reduced public transport fares are among the measures to be announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Officials in Mr McGrath’s department are currently working on a menu of options from across the government. 

Sources said the focus will be on relieving the pain of inflation on hard-pressed working families.

The desire is to bring forward measures which can be delivered “simply and quickly” this year.

The Irish Examiner understands this to include a repeat of the €200 energy credit and a Christmas-bonus type payment in the autumn; reducing student fees from €3,000 a year; extending the reduced public transport fares into 2023; extending the current cut to excise on fuel beyond budget day as well as extending free GP care.

Government sources have also said there will be a focus on building more social, private, cost-rental and affordable-purchase homes.

The exchequer generated a surplus of €5bn in July, compared to a deficit of €5.7bn this time last year, an improvement of €10.7bn.

Big increases in corporate tax, VAT, and income tax drove tax revenue — for the seven months to the end of July — to €43.5bn, the latest exchequer returns show.

This was 23% or €8.2bn higher, than the same period last year.

Record corporation tax receipts, which generated €9bn for the seven-month period, more than €3bn ahead of the same period last year, were behind the surge in tax revenues.

The figures also show that VAT generated almost €12bn, up €2.2bn on the same time in 2021.

While Government sources insisted the economy is “in rude health” the Department of Finance did sound a note of caution saying there was a “significant deceleration in growth” in sales tax receipts in July.

The department also warned that inflation and higher living costs are likely to negatively impact VAT receipts later in the year. Income tax was also ahead of profile reflecting strong job creation figures.

Comments

Ciarán Nugent, economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute (NERI) said in the short term, a budget package will need to put an energy price cap on energy firms and increase social protection payments for households facing poverty as consumer price inflation rates above 9%.

Paul Joyce, senior policy adviser at the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) said his sense is the debt levels will increase by the end of the year. A budget for the cost-of-living crisis will need to address escalating rents, people who cannot afford to pay their utility bills, and households who cannot pay to replace broken-down washing machines.

Colette Bennett, economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland called on the Government to ensure increases of at least €20 a week to core welfare payments and ensure low-income earners are refunded unused tax credits by year-end.

She said while once-off alleviation measures such as the energy credit are welcome the government must look to direct such windfall revenues into long-term infrastructure projects, such as social housing.

“We can’t keep relying on once-off token measures, what we need to see proper investment in infrastructure projects,” she said adding there are 130,000 households who need social housing.

She also called for action in terms of subsidising childcare for struggling parents.

Read More

We will hit housing targets, despite inflation and shortages, claims Taoiseach

More in this section

Temperature records broken at nine weather stations across the country last month Temperature records broken at nine weather stations across the country last month
An Post pensioners protest Delay in 2% pension increase for An Post workers ‘immoral and unfair’
Trinity appeals to alumni for spare rooms amid student accommodation crisis Trinity appeals to alumni for spare rooms amid student accommodation crisis
#Budget2023expenditureExchequerPlace: IrelandPerson: Michael McGrathOrganisation: NeriOrganisation: FLACOrganisation: Social Justice Ireland
<p> Many young care leavers are sleeping rough, in cars, couch surfing or accessing homeless accommodation according to EPIC. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Young care leavers having to sleep in graveyards or cars due to housing crisis

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices