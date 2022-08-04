Language issues preventing Syrian refugees from accessing jobs and education, report finds

The language barrier facing many Syrian refugees in Ireland is hindering their ability to take up employment and education, a new report has found.

Furthermore, despite an “overwhelming enthusiasm” to learn English, the provision of formal education and opportunities to learn “have not been able to keep pace with the demands refugees face”, according to the report launched today by Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman.

Commissioned by the Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme and undertaken by the International Organisation for Migration Ireland, it details the experiences of 153 Syrian refugees who arrived into Ireland between 2015 and 2019.

Participants quoted in the report describe their experiences living in Ireland, from their local communities to their children in schools to issues with transport.

The report also highlights how the language barrier is affecting the health of Syrians living here.

“Self-rated health assessments were accompanied by strong narratives of isolation, and low levels of spoken English clearly aggravate this isolation,” it said.

“Healthcare quality is, on the whole, affected primarily by one concern, and that is language. Access to interpreters is inconsistent and frequently falls below standards established in the Irish health system.”

The report also said poor digital skills are affecting their ability to access other services, which may affect their employability in future.

It also, however, highlighted the successes with refugees reporting a sense of belonging, feelings of safety, and security of tenure of housing.

“These are areas in which it is clear that planning and cooperation have provided a strong basis for refugees to start from in building their new lives in Ireland, even while coping with trauma and separation from family members, and in some cases, physical health problems,” the report said.

It said concerted effort is needed to provide language supports to help Syrians here access services like health and there is a need to engage with barriers to the use of English in everyday social situations in order to address key integration concerns.

The report concludes that Syrian refugees have much to offer to Ireland and are committed to the future of their families here, while “looking forward to the supports which can increase their independence and capacity to contribute to wider society”.

Welcoming the report, Mr O’Gorman said it provides “important insights” and added: “It is evident from this report that refugees have a wealth of experience to contribute to the Irish State.”