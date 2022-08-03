Swimming banned at Dublin beaches following sewage leak

Irish Water has been urged to do more to prevent sewage leaks, as swimming is banned at two popular Dublin beaches following discharges.

Dollymount Beach and Sandymount Strand in the north and south of Dublin Bay are out of bounds, after Dublin City Council was alerted to an overflow at Ringsend Waste Water Treatment plant.

The blunt warnings, published on Tuesday, say: “Swimming in this water may cause illness” and explain concerns around a high level of E-coli with the "likely cause" being the plant.

The plant is run by Irish Water. A spokesman said a three-hour storm water overflow took place “on Saturday night/Sunday morning” following heavy rainfall.

“The storm water overflow operated in compliance with regulations and was fully screened and settled prior to discharge,” he said. This directs overflowing water to seas, or other watercourses to stop wastewater flooding homes, gardens or roads, he added.

However, Green Party councillor Donna Cooney queried why the council was only informed on Tuesday, saying councillors have called for real-time monitoring in meetings with the National Bathing Water Steering Group.

“You’ve got six bodies responsible for this, and the public are the ones who actually suffer,” she said.

“If Irish Water don’t intend to put separate systems in for rainwater, then we need to be strictly adhering to no more hard surfacing. There is a level of responsibility in terms of green infrastructure.”

She has been contacted by many worried people who swam at those beaches on Bank Holiday Monday, some with young children. She called for better communication around problems.

“We don’t get an alert on the water quality (from Irish Water), that is a basic thing,” she said. “That should have gone at the weekend as opposed to letting Dublin City Council know on a Tuesday. The council could have taken a water sample on Sunday.”

These areas are also popular with paddle-boarders, kayakers and kite-surfers.

“The council was not told in time. It’s a big worry, we live by the sea and we should be able to use this amenity," she said. The warning is expected to be in place at least until Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said.

Water samples were taken on Tuesday and require 48 hours to check. She said sampling was done “as soon as was possible after being notified of the incident”.