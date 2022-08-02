Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Donegal teenager

Nicole McGinley. Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 19:54
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Donegal have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

17-year-old Nicole McGinley is missing from Quigleys Point, Co. Donegal since Sunday night, July 31.

She is described as being approximately 5’2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes. 

When she was last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Place: Donegal
