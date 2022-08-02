GAA's Green Clubs tackling climate issues, mental health problems, and addiction

Some GAA clubs have banned the use of single-use plastics while others are looking at replacing their floodlights with energy-saving light sources.

The measures are being taken by 45 clubs which are involved in a pilot of the GAA’s Green Clubs programme.

The programme is one of a number of areas, including mental health, addiction awareness and education, and inclusion, which will fall under the remit of two new regional community and health co-ordinators which are currently being recruited.

The co-ordinators, who will be funded by the Cork-based philanthropic Tomar Trust, will be based in Leinster, and Munster/ Connacht. The trust, which was founded in 1994, has supported community and voluntary activities in areas including north Cork, west Waterford, Cork city, Clare and Donegal.

One regional community and health co-ordinator has already been appointed to the Ulster region and is funded by the GAA. Interviews for the new positions will take place shortly.

Community and health manager with the GAA, Colin Regan, said the department is the youngest in the GAA organisation.

He said: “Our flagship programme is the healthy clubs programme and there are almost 500 clubs involved in that. The Tomar Trust has been a supporter of that. The aim of the programme is to grow the community element of the club.”

Healthy eating, responding to the needs of people with gambling, drug and alcohol addictions, mental health, and diversity and inclusion will also form part of the role.

Climate action will be another key strand to the work of the new co-ordinators.

He said that the GAA has a new Green Clubs programme, to ensure that clubs are being as sustainable as possible “from a biodiversity perspective, from an energy perspective, from waste perspective and from a transport perspective, and from a water conservation perspective as well.”

A pilot for the programme includes 45 clubs focusing on different elements of how to protect the environment.

Mr Regan said: “A lot of clubs are implementing a ban on single-plastic use. Others are looking to phase it out over the next 12 to 24 months.”

He said some are focused on the biodiversity aspect, restricting the use of pesticides, and rewilding.

Kilmeen and Kilbree in West Cork has put in place a biodiversity walk around their club grounds as part of the pilot.

Mr Regan said: “We have clubs that are looking at their floodlights and the energy usage required, and are getting them upgraded to appropriate LED lights, or ensuring they are not being run off generators for example. Some clubs are also looking at retrofitting.”

Clann na Gael in Dundalk, Co Louth, has carried out a complete retrofit of their clubhouse, he said.

A national diversity inclusion officer was recruited by the organisation in 2017, Mr Regan said.

“These regional roles will seek to further pursue this area of work through the provinces. The majority of it is around the opportunities that clubs see to put on game and training for people with additional needs that may not have been considered before,” he said.

According to the GAA, the creation of community and health co-ordinator roles in the organisation is a new departure in Irish sports associations.