Sabina Coyne Higgins 'strongly' condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sabina Coyne Higgins: 'I have from its outset strongly condemned the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and I cannot be but dismayed that people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations.' Picture: Maxwells

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 17:43
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Sabina Coyne Higgins has moved to end days of scrutiny around a letter she wrote to the Irish Times by condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement issued this evening Ms Coyne Higgins said:

“For the last 11 years since coming to Áras an Uachtaráin as the wife of the President, I have continued my long-standing interests on a number of important issues. 

"Since 2014, I have had a dedicated section on the President.ie website. This section contains details of activities I have been undertaking, including speeches and work towards the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, health issues, breastfeeding, issues affecting the Traveller Community, human rights, supporting the arts and a range of other issues.

"Last week, I had been asked about my letter to the Irish Times, which I had written in a personal capacity, by a number of people who had missed it, and had not been able to access it online. I therefore put it on my dedicated section of the website as I have done for the last number of years. 

"Having put my letter up, I subsequently took it down when I saw it being presented as not being from myself, but from the general President.ie website.

"I have from its outset strongly condemned the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and I cannot be but dismayed that people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations when the future of humanity is threatened by war, global warming and famine."

Ms Coyne Higgins wrote to the Irish Times last week to call for a negotiated settlement to the war. She said the paper's editorial pages had not mentioned any move towards a ceasefire.

However, there was some criticism for Ms Coyne Higgins as her letter was praised by Yury Filatov, the Russian ambassador to Ireland. He told the Irish Times the call for a negotiated settlement "makes sense”.

