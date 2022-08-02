'Titan of Irish publishing' Michael O’Brien dies

The death has occurred of “titan of Irish publishing” Michael O’Brien, who founded leading Irish publisher O’Brien Press in 1974.

The award-winning company published much-loved books such as Under the Hawthorn Tree, Me Jewel and Darlin' Dublin.

Mr O’Brien passed away suddenly at St James’s Hospital, Dublin on Sunday.

“We are all in shock following the sudden death of my father,” said Mr O’Brien’s son Ivan, who is also the managing director at O’Brien Press. “Thanks for all the kind words, everyone.”

Mr O'Brien's family described him as a “publisher, activist, artist, sailor” on his death notice.

He was presented with a special merit award from the Reading Association of Ireland in 1997 for “exceptional care, skill and professionalism in publishing, resulting in a consistently high standard in all of the children's books published by The O'Brien Press”.

Mr O’Brien was also a founding member of the international board on books for young people Ireland and Children’s Books Ireland (CBI). In 2006, he won the CBI Award of the Decade for services to children’s literature.

Condolences have flooded in from authors and readers across Ireland, paying tribute to a man who made a significant impact on the world of Irish publishing.

Gutter Bookshop described him as a “big supporter of Irish authors” and the industry in Ireland. Lilliput press founder, Antony Farrell, said he was a “titan of Irish publishing whose sudden loss is deeply felt”.

“Warm, ebullient and charismatic, his cyclonic energy transformed our world, seeding the arid landscape of the late 1970s and 1980s and beyond with his roster of authors and publications,” he said. “His was the heart of Dublin letters, and its legacy beats on through his son and successor Ivan.”

Mr O’Brien will be missed by his wife Svetlana, his children Ivan, Eoin, Dara and Ferdia and grandchildren Alice, Killian, Art, Sally, Grace and Ruby. Funeral details will be announced on rip.ie.