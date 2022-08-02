'Titan of Irish publishing' Michael O’Brien dies

'Titan of Irish publishing' Michael O’Brien dies

Michael O'Brien was presented with a special merit award from the Reading Association of Ireland in 1997 for “exceptional care, skill and professionalism in publishing, resulting in a consistently high standard in all of the children's books published by The O'Brien Press”. File picture: Maura Hickey

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 18:03
Conor Capplis

The death has occurred of “titan of Irish publishing” Michael O’Brien, who founded leading Irish publisher O’Brien Press in 1974.

The award-winning company published much-loved books such as Under the Hawthorn Tree, Me Jewel and Darlin' Dublin.

Mr O’Brien passed away suddenly at St James’s Hospital, Dublin on Sunday.

“We are all in shock following the sudden death of my father,” said Mr O’Brien’s son Ivan, who is also the managing director at O’Brien Press. “Thanks for all the kind words, everyone.” 

Mr O'Brien's family described him as a “publisher, activist, artist, sailor” on his death notice.

He was presented with a special merit award from the Reading Association of Ireland in 1997 for “exceptional care, skill and professionalism in publishing, resulting in a consistently high standard in all of the children's books published by The O'Brien Press”.

Mr O’Brien was also a founding member of the international board on books for young people Ireland and Children’s Books Ireland (CBI). In 2006, he won the CBI Award of the Decade for services to children’s literature.

Condolences have flooded in from authors and readers across Ireland, paying tribute to a man who made a significant impact on the world of Irish publishing.

Gutter Bookshop described him as a “big supporter of Irish authors” and the industry in Ireland. Lilliput press founder, Antony Farrell, said he was a “titan of Irish publishing whose sudden loss is deeply felt”.

“Warm, ebullient and charismatic, his cyclonic energy transformed our world, seeding the arid landscape of the late 1970s and 1980s and beyond with his roster of authors and publications,” he said. “His was the heart of Dublin letters, and its legacy beats on through his son and successor Ivan.” 

Mr O’Brien will be missed by his wife Svetlana, his children Ivan, Eoin, Dara and Ferdia and grandchildren Alice, Killian, Art, Sally, Grace and Ruby. Funeral details will be announced on rip.ie.

Read More

Exclusive: Ursula von der Leyen on how Ireland can be a 'renewable superpower'

More in this section

Man, 60s, dies after falling near Devil's Chimney waterfall in Sligo Man, 60s, dies after falling near Devil's Chimney waterfall in Sligo
Team of medical staff in personal protective equipment walking in hospital corridor HSE to focus on community care to combat pressures from Covid-19 and flu this winter
Whistleblower 'let down and disappointed' with new protected disclosure legislation Whistleblower 'let down and disappointed' with new protected disclosure legislation
BooksPublishingPerson: Michael O’BrienOrganisation: O’Brien Press
<p>Sabina Coyne Higgins: 'I have from its outset strongly condemned the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and I cannot be but dismayed that people would find anything unacceptable in a plea for peace and negotiations.' Picture: Maxwells</p>

Sabina Coyne Higgins 'strongly' condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices