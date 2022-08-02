Pieta's Darkness Into Light fundraising plunges due to 'challenges' facing non-profits

At the launch in May of Darkness Into Light 2022, were musician Tolu Makay, broadcaster Grainne Seoige and former Dublin GAA player Philly McMahon. This year was the first year that Pieta could stage an in-person, ‘live’ Darkness Into Light event since 2019 due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 17:41
Gordon Deegan

Funds raised this year by suicide prevention and support charity, Pieta from its flagship event, Darkness Into Light have plunged 56% on the record €8.6m raised last year.

This year was the first year that Pieta could stage an in-person, ‘live’ Darkness Into Light event since 2019 due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Almost 120,000 people came together this year across 14 different countries for the walk. However, funds raised by Pieta from Darkness Into Light this year plunged by 56% to €3.8m.

The €3.8m raised is €4.8m down on the record amount of €8.6m raised in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions meant that in-person events could not take place. The €8.6m raised last year is a 62% increase on the €5.3m raised from the cancelled Darkness Into Light event in 2020 that was turned into the Darkness Into Sunrise Appeal during the pandemic.

The €8.6m raised from the 2021 Darkness Into Sunrise appeal contributed to the charity’s best-ever financial performance where last year it generated a record €20.7m in income. According to the charity’s annual report, across 2021 and 2020, the charity recorded a combined surplus of €14.3m - a surplus of €6.3m in 2021 and €8m in 2020.

The strong financial performance across 2021 and 2020 represented a major turnaround in the charity’s finances as in the year prior to Covid-19, the charity was loss-making.

Last year, Pieta delivered over 48,000 hours of suicide intervention and bereavement counselling with almost 60% of clients presenting to Pieta aged between 13 and 25.

Asked why there was such a drop in ‘Darkness into Light’ this year, a spokeswoman for Pieta said that last year the charity raised over €20m thanks to the overall generosity of the public “but the reality is that raising funds in 2022 is a challenge for all not-for-profit organisations and not just for Pieta”.

The spokeswoman pointed out that public fundraising is vital to Pieta as it contributes to over 80% of their revenue.

She said: “The ongoing support and dedication of Pieta supporters means we can continue to provide free, life-saving services in 20 locations across Ireland and over video to those who cannot make a face-to-face appointment.” 

The €8.62m Darkness Into Light income last year is made up of €5.74m in donations; €2.7m in participant fees; €125,000 in sponsorship and €58,659 in ‘trading activity’. The charity’s spend on promoting, organising and other costs associated with staging Darkness Into Light last year totalled €1.56m.

The Pieta spokeswoman said that RTÉ’s The Late Late Show appeal for Pieta last year raised €1.1m and other donations came from various fundraising efforts. In addition to the €8.6m raised from Darkness Into Light last year, Pieta raised a further €9.38m from ‘donations and legacies’.

The strong performance across 2021 and 2020 has greatly strengthened the charity’s balance sheet with total funds of €19.36m at the end of December. The €20.7m income last year, which includes €2.6m from the HSE, is marginally higher than the 2020 total of €20.48m.

The charity’s cash funds last year increased from €13.29m to €19.23m. Key management personnel were last year paid €575,071 with Pieta CEO, Stephanie Manahan paid €120,000 for the year.

