Pieta's Darkness Into Light fundraising plunges due to 'challenges' facing non-profits

Funds raised this year by suicide prevention and support charity, Pieta from its flagship event, Darkness Into Light have plunged 56% on the record €8.6m raised last year.

This year was the first year that Pieta could stage an in-person, ‘live’ Darkness Into Light event since 2019 due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Almost 120,000 people came together this year across 14 different countries for the walk. However, funds raised by Pieta from Darkness Into Light this year plunged by 56% to €3.8m.

The €3.8m raised is €4.8m down on the record amount of €8.6m raised in 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions meant that in-person events could not take place. The €8.6m raised last year is a 62% increase on the €5.3m raised from the cancelled Darkness Into Light event in 2020 that was turned into the Darkness Into Sunrise Appeal during the pandemic.

The €8.6m raised from the 2021 Darkness Into Sunrise appeal contributed to the charity’s best-ever financial performance where last year it generated a record €20.7m in income. According to the charity’s annual report, across 2021 and 2020, the charity recorded a combined surplus of €14.3m - a surplus of €6.3m in 2021 and €8m in 2020.

The strong financial performance across 2021 and 2020 represented a major turnaround in the charity’s finances as in the year prior to Covid-19, the charity was loss-making.

Last year, Pieta delivered over 48,000 hours of suicide intervention and bereavement counselling with almost 60% of clients presenting to Pieta aged between 13 and 25.

Asked why there was such a drop in ‘Darkness into Light’ this year, a spokeswoman for Pieta said that last year the charity raised over €20m thanks to the overall generosity of the public “but the reality is that raising funds in 2022 is a challenge for all not-for-profit organisations and not just for Pieta”.

The spokeswoman pointed out that public fundraising is vital to Pieta as it contributes to over 80% of their revenue.

She said: “The ongoing support and dedication of Pieta supporters means we can continue to provide free, life-saving services in 20 locations across Ireland and over video to those who cannot make a face-to-face appointment.”

The €8.62m Darkness Into Light income last year is made up of €5.74m in donations; €2.7m in participant fees; €125,000 in sponsorship and €58,659 in ‘trading activity’. The charity’s spend on promoting, organising and other costs associated with staging Darkness Into Light last year totalled €1.56m.

The Pieta spokeswoman said that RTÉ’s The Late Late Show appeal for Pieta last year raised €1.1m and other donations came from various fundraising efforts. In addition to the €8.6m raised from Darkness Into Light last year, Pieta raised a further €9.38m from ‘donations and legacies’.

The strong performance across 2021 and 2020 has greatly strengthened the charity’s balance sheet with total funds of €19.36m at the end of December. The €20.7m income last year, which includes €2.6m from the HSE, is marginally higher than the 2020 total of €20.48m.

The charity’s cash funds last year increased from €13.29m to €19.23m. Key management personnel were last year paid €575,071 with Pieta CEO, Stephanie Manahan paid €120,000 for the year.