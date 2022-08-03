High retrofit costs could prompt 're-examination' of housing sector decarbonisation plans, ESRI warns

The high upfront costs associated with installing heat pumps and retrofitting our old housing stock means the government may need to rethink how we can decarbonise our homes, a new report has found.

Electrifying our heating systems would also allow a “more efficient utilisation of renewable resources, reducing hours of excess electricity supply,” it said.

The information is contained in a new piece of research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) on the costs, benefits, and trade-offs of decarbonising how we heat our homes through electricity.

Senior researcher Dr Muireann Lynch said that, contrary to their expectations, the demand for heat rather than the supply of electricity in an area determined the “optimal location” for heat pumps.

Currently, heat demand in Ireland makes up around 40% of Ireland’s total energy usage, and heating homes accounts for 25% of energy-related CO2 emissions, according to the ESRI.

It noted that decarbonisation in Ireland has been “slow to date”, with Ireland having fallen far short of its 2020 targets for renewable heat.

Part of the Government’s Climate Action Plan is to retrofit 400,000 existing homes to a minimum B2 standard and installing 600,000 heat pumps in Irish homes by 2030.

Heat pump systems generate energy from free renewable sources outside the building for heating your house and producing your hot water. The ESRI said a net decarbonisation of the heating sector could be achieved through renewable electricity generation.

However, the ESRI noted the high costs of retrofitting homes as potentially prompting a “re-examination of electrification as the primary method of decarbonising the heating sector”.

It said: “The significant additional cost of a renewables-based decarbonisation policy, to the exclusion of other low-carbon alternatives such as carbon capture and storage, should be taken into consideration if challenges arise in reaching our carbon reduction targets over the next decade.”