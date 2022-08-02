New doctorate stipend creating 'vast inequality' amid rising living costs

More than 420 PhD candidates have signed an open letter calling for an increase in stipends they depend on for financial support.

The call comes amid the rising cost of living and the announcement of a new scheme which grants researchers a much higher stipend. The group said average stipends offered to candidates is “insufficient” amid increasing rents, cost of living and rising inflation.

The letter was organised by the PhDs’ Collective Action Union (PCAU) which was formed last month by about 350 PhD candidates seeking to lobby for better pay conditions. The average PhD stipend of €18,500 is “below both living and minimum wage”, according to the group.

Last month the Government announced Innovate for Ireland, a new scheme which will seek to attract up to 400 PhD candidates to undertake research in Ireland that tackles “national and global grand challenges such as climate change and climate adaptation; global health and pandemics; water poverty; digital society; cyber-security”.

The scheme, which includes a stipend of €28,000 per year has been met with condemnation by the PCAU as existing researchers struggle with, on average, €10,000 less per year.

“It is now creating a vast inequality where current PhD researchers will be performing equal work for only 66% of the pay of new researchers,” the letter stated. “This is not acceptable.”

“It is in the opinion of the PCAU that all PhD stipends must be increased to €28,000 in order to address inflation, the housing and cost of living crisis, and the new government valuation on PhD-level research as seen in their most recent PhD funding initiative.”

The PCAU requested a meeting with PhD funding agencies to discuss “how PhD stipends can be brought to a liveable and equitable value”.

Among those who backed the scheme were Taoiseach Micheál Martin who said Ireland needs “more top-class researchers and innovators to make Ireland a leader in overcoming the grand challenges of our times”.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the scheme will “will help us to ensure our brightest and best stay in Ireland but also that we continue to attract talent to Ireland”.

Precarious

A report published last month by the Oireachtas Education Committee on the future funding of higher education recommended an examination of employment contracts and conditions in the sector, with a focus on the precariousness of postgraduate workers.

“USI has campaigned for several years for a much-need increase to stipends for postgraduates – which were cut severely in 2012 – to bring them in line with the Living Wage,” said Waqar Ahmed, Vice President for Postgraduate Affairs at the Union of Students in Ireland, which supports the letter.

“PhDs, and other postgraduate students, play a hugely important role in the advancement of Irish society and the economy and they should not be expected to live on such low rates of pay.”

“I live through it,” said Srujani Dash, postgraduate representative at University College Cork Students’ Union, which backs the letter.

“I have seen many friends and colleagues struggle as students too. I've had many PhD students reach out to me for difficulties in getting jobs and getting paid less than minimum wage even when they get a job,” she said. “Besides, being an international student it's not any easier, mentally or financially.”